2018 World Cup Playoff Draw: Italy vs. Sweden Highlights European Qualifiers

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

A clash between Italy and Sweden will headline the 2018 FIFA World Cup UEFA qualifying playoffs after the two European powers were drawn against one another in Tuesday's second-round draw.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland play Switzerland, Croatia take on Greece and the Republic of Ireland will have to beat Denmark if they're to claim one of Europe's four remaining spots in next year's World Cup finals.

The FIFA World Cup Twitter account confirmed the results of Tuesday's draw:

The first-leg fixtures will be played between November 9-11, while the return trips will take place between November 12-14.

Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark entered the draw as the four highest-placed teams in the latest FIFA rankings, while Northern Ireland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland and Greece made up the second pot.

Italy are by some distance the most decorated country still left in UEFA's qualification process, having won the World Cup on four occasions, the most recent of which came in 2006. The Azzurri have also finished as runners-up twice.

Northern Ireland have their work cut out for them as they attempt to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986, and a playoff clash against the highly ranked Switzerland doesn't bode well for their chances.



The Republic of Ireland have endured the second-longest wait of any team left in the mix, meanwhile, after failing to feature in the finals since 2002.

According to statistician Simon Gleave, manager Martin O'Neill's men stand the best opportunity to cause an upset in the playoffs:

Denmark were the only team in pot one who did not participate in the 2014 World Cup, while Greece stood out as the only team in pot two that did.

Italy and Switzerland will fancy their chances of progressing after finishing second to Spain and Portugal in their respective groups, although Sweden could present a tricky obstacle for the four-time world champions.

One might be tempted to think the Swedes are less of a threat following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement from international football, but bookmakers Unibet recently provided evidence to the contrary:

Northern Ireland, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden will each host the first legs of their respective playoff encounters, meaning Switzerland, Greece, Republic of Ireland and Italy can look forward to ending on home soil.