Adrian Peterson Among Oldest with 100 Rushing Yards in Team Debut

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson put on a vintage display in Sunday's 38-33 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. By doing so, he became the second-oldest player to rush for more than 100 yards in a team debut, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

At 32 years old, the only player to accumulate more than 100 yards rushing in a team debut at an older age than Peterson was Hall of Famer Joe Perry, who accomplished that with the Baltimore Colts in 1961 at 34.

In addition to Peterson and Perry, two other players at least 30 years of age have rushed for more than 100 yards in a team debut. Herschel Walker (30) did so with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992, and DeAngelo Williams (32) reached triple digits in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Peterson, who played for the Minnesota Vikings for the first 10 years of his career, began the 2017 campaign as a member of the New Orleans Saints. While he is known for being a workhorse in the backfield, the veteran tailback had a reduced role in New Orleans and rarely saw the field behind Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara. Peterson accumulated just 81 yards on 27 carries with the Saints in four games.

After a marginal impact with the Saints, the team ultimately decided to deal him to an Arizona squad starving for a starting back. The change of scenery and backfield situation seems to have revitalized the four-time first-team All-Pro running back. Sunday's output marked the 51st time that he surpassed 100 rushing yards in a game and first time since 2015.

Peterson will look to extend his resurgence Sunday against a Los Angeles Rams club that's allowed 139.5 rushing yards per game this season.