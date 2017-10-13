Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Martin Odegaard's Future, Valencia Rumours

Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Valencia are reportedly planning a two-year loan offer for Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard, with Liverpool and West Ham United also said to be interested in the 18-year-old from Norway.

According to Super Deporte (h/t TalkSport), Los Che have taken note of Odegaard's strong form while on loan at Heerenveen, and they're already positioning themselves to land his services. Los Blancos have no intention of selling, however, and a loan deal seems more likely.

Despite his age, Odegaard has already been through the ups and downs of top-level football. Signed by Los Blancos after a lengthy courtship by just about every elite club in Europe, he struggled in the Spanish capital and failed to stand out even on the youth level.

Plenty of fans gave up on the teenager quickly, and when he was sent to the Netherlands on an 18-month loan deal and didn't impress for Heerenveen immediately, he was written off as a bust and a cautionary tale for other youngsters moving to big clubs too soon.

His individual highlights from last season showed he still had all of the tools to be a top player, however, as you can see in the video below:

And the Norwegian winger has quietly enjoyed an excellent start to the 2017-18 season, showing scouts exactly why he was such a highly rated player just two years ago.

Away from the spotlight, Odegaard's superb form has largely flown under the radar among fans and the press―but clubs like Valencia, who keep a close eye on the action outside the major leagues, have taken note.

Real fans―many of whom had already forgotten about Odegaard―were also reminded of his remarkable talent during the international break, when he completely dominated European under-21 champions Germany.

Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft was impressed:

There have even been suggestions Odegaard's excellent form could lead to trouble down the road for Real―the player might not be interested in another loan deal as he feels ready for the challenge in the capital, and keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu could stunt his growth.

Either way, a permanent transfer seems out of the question at this point. That would all but rule out a deal with Liverpool―who would have no interest in training another club's player―and give Valencia a huge advantage over West Ham.

By sending Odegaard to Los Che for two seasons, Los Blancos would ensure the player adapts to the La Liga style of football, and they would be able to follow him closely. Valencia's reputation for nurturing talent has been earned over the years, and Barcelona had no fears about handing them Munir El Haddadi last season.

Real have plenty of time to decide what to do with Odegaard, and the player himself could force the club's hand if he continues to improve. Los Blancos have leaned heavily on their younger players of late―Odegaard could well get his chance to play for his parent club as early as next season.