Lonzo Ball to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week with Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers announced rookie point guard Lonzo Ball will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left shoulder sprain.

The announcement noted Ball underwent an MRI on Sunday and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Lakers selected Ball with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft after his standout freshman campaign at UCLA. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds across 36 games with the Bruins. He got off to a fast start as a pro when he earned MVP honors in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Injuries are starting to become at least a minor concern during his debut season, though. The 20-year-old California native dealt with a calf strain while playing in the summer league. Then he missed most of the preseason while recovering from an ankle injury.

If the latest setback causes the prized rookie to miss significant time, combo guard Jordan Clarkson could take over as the team's starter at the point. It would also create more opportunities for Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart as part of the backcourt rotation.

Ultimately, the Lakers' rebuilding project is trending in the right direction, but they aren't ready to compete with the top teams in the loaded Western Conference yet. So the front office and coaching staff could opt to take the cautious approach with Ball's recovery.