Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid are already playing catch-up in La Liga's title race. They are seven points behind table-topping Barcelona after drawing twice and losing once in their first seven games of the new season.

Away from home, though, they have been impeccable, winning three from three on the road.

In Real's first fixture following the international break they visit Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Read on for a full preview of the clash, along with scheduling and viewing information.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Preview

Real won both their La Liga fixtures against Getafe last season. They prevailed by a combined score of 9-2, including a 5-1 victory away from home.

Los Blancos have beaten their opponents on Saturday in each of their last seven meetings going back to Getafe's last triumph against the Madrid club in August 2012.

The hosts are 12th in La Liga after two victories, two draws and three defeats so far in 2017-18.

Their last outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna, but they were impressive in beating Villarreal 4-0 in their last home fixture.

Getafe have netted in each of their last five matches so it would be no surprise if there were plenty of goals in Saturday's clash, not least as Real will be without No. 1 goalkeeper Keylor Navas, per AS.

However, the hosts will have to put in a phenomenal performance to outscore Real and claim all three points.

Per AS, Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic will also be sidelined for Real's trip to Getafe, but their first-team strength is still phenomenal.

Isco is in goalscoring form after netting for Spain during the international break following his double for Real that saw them to a 2-0 victory over Espanyol last time out.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo also found the net for Portugal while on international duty having scored his own recent brace for Real against Borussia Dortmund.

It has not been the best of starts to the new campaign for Zinedine Zidane's Real, and Getafe will be another tough test on Saturday.