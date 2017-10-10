Lakers News: L.A. Has Top-Selling Ticket in Secondary Market Sales

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers lead StubHub in ticket sales on the secondary market, the ticketing company confirmed to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

The New York Knicks are second on the list, followed by the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

After four straight losing seasons, Lakers fans have something to look forward to again after the team made some big moves this offseason, which included drafting Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and trading for Brook Lopez in the deal that sent D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets.

While the team is unlikely to reach the postseason in the loaded Western Conference, its mix of exciting young prospects and solid veterans should be fun to watch in the upcoming season.

The highest selling individual game is the Dec. 18 meeting between the Warriors and Lakers at the Staples Center, when Kobe Bryant's jersey will be officially retired by the team.

Excitement abounds in Philadelphia as well as the team added Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson to the fold this offseason. They'll join a burgeoning young core that includes the oft-injured but wildly talented Joel Embiid, 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons—who missed all of last season—two-way wing Robert Covington and Rookie of the Year finalist Dario Saric.

"While recent success and offseason moves have driven demand amongst NBA ticket buyers on StubHub for teams like the Celtics, we are also seeing a sense of optimism and notable increase in demand for teams that haven’t recently been in the playoffs but have rosters boasting exciting new talent, such as the Lakers and 76ers," StubHub spokesperson Jessica Erskine told Helin. "On the road, the Warriors talent draw the highest demand with a significant uptick in ticket sales over the average NBA regular season game."