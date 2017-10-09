Cubs, MLB Sued by Fan After Being Struck by Ball That Left Him Blind in 1 Eye

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While the Chicago Cubs are facing the Washington Nationals in the playoffs, they reportedly are also facing a lawsuit from a fan.

On Monday, A.J. Perez of USA Today reported Jay Loos, a 60-year-old Cubs fan, filed a lawsuit against the team and Major League Baseball after he was left blind in one eye and suffered a broken nose as the result of being hit by a foul ball while attending a game.

According to Perez, Loos' lawyer said his client was hit during Chicago's Aug. 29 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

"I knew foul balls go into the stands," Loos said. "I guess I had no idea how fast they went. It was a like a missile."

Perez noted Loos is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Perez explained MLB tickets feature injury disclaimers for batted balls into the stands that limit the liability of teams, although Loos was there as a guest of his lawyer and didn't have a ticket.

Mitch Dudek and Nader Issa of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Loos' seat was only a few rows behind the Pirates' dugout in foul territory down the first-base line. The Chicago Sun-Times report said Loos has undergone three surgeries, has two more coming up and may eventually need a prosthetic to replace his eye.

The idea of netting down the lines has been a major talking point down the stretch of the 2017 season after a young girl was hit by a foul ball off the bat of New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier on Sept. 20.

Perez noted the Cubs were one of the teams to announce they would soon add more protective netting after the Frazier incident.