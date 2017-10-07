Arsenal Transfer News: Man City to Make £20M Alexis Sanchez Bid, Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly try to tempt Arsenal into selling Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window with an offer of £20 million.

According to Simon Jones and Amitai Winehouse of the MailOnline, the forward is "desperate to leave Arsenal after they failed to qualify for the Champions League or challenge for the Premier League last season."

As noted in the report, Sanchez was a priority transfer target for City in the previous summer window, though Arsenal held firm despite interest.

According to Jones and Winehouse, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was only willing to let Sanchez go if a deal could be brokered to include City winger Raheem Sterling. James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted recently that Sterling is not for sale:

With Sanchez’s departure seemingly an inevitability at this stage, the Gunners now have to make a decision on whether to cash in in January or allow their star man to leave for nothing at the end of the season. The 28-year-old’s deal at the Emirates Stadium runs out in the summer of 2018.

The Arsenal talisman has been sensational during his time in north London, leaving many Premier League defences in a daze with his ferocious forward play. These numbers from Squawka Football sum up what a force of nature he is in the final third:

Arsenal’s desire to keep Sanchez around for as long as possible is understandable, as players like him are so difficult to come by.

As the statistics above illustrate, the former Barcelona man is prolific, creative and intelligent. But he’s also happy to put in the graft that sets him apart from other illustrious strikers. Sanchez will press, chase down lost causes and fling himself full-blooded into tackles.

City manager Pep Guardiola knows this already, as he worked alongside Sanchez during a spell at the Camp Nou. And the prospect of the forward slotting into what is already a stunning attacking setup at the Etihad Stadium is an ominous one for the rest of the Premier League.

As noted by OptaJoe last month, this side is already setting incredible standards in terms of goalscoring in English football’s top flight:

In the report, it’s suggested Sanchez’s arrival may cast doubt over the future of Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium. The latter has been in brilliant form, with seven goals this season but is sidelined with a rib injury.

If the offer aforementioned was to arrive from City in January, Arsenal would surely reject it. Having resisted any approaches for Sanchez during the summer, they will be desperate to see him stick around for a full season, in which Wenger will hope he can help the team push for major honours.

Sanchez would give City a boost midseason and add another exhilarating dimension to the Premier League’s most potent attack. However, for the time being, there’s no necessity to bolster their forward line and with Sanchez available for nothing in the summer, they can afford to wait a little longer to get their man.