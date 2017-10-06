    Barcelona's Luis Suarez Reportedly Set for November Knee Op to Remove Cyst

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Luis Suarez of Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou on October 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reportedly set to have surgery to remove a cyst in his knee in November, and he could be out of action for two to three weeks as a result. 

    According to Sport and Catalunya Radio (h/t Marca), the striker has been playing with a synovial cyst in his right knee and the club have pencilled him in for surgery next month during the international break.

    Uruguay are on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and so are unlikely to be involved in an inter-confederation play-off in November.

    Even in the unlikely event they lose at home to Bolivia on Tuesday, they still have an excellent chance of qualifying automatically for the tournament because of their strong position in the South American standings:

    Barcelona play Sevilla on Sunday, November 5, followed by a two-week break before taking on Leganes on November 19 and then Juventus in the UEFA Champions League three days later—the latter match likely being their target to have him involved again should his recovery go as planned.

    It appears playing with the cyst has affected his recent performances, with Rafael Hernandez critical of his showings:

    Getting the forward back to his best is imperative, as he's an incredible player when fit and firing on all cylinders, as demonstrated by Squawka Football:

    Lionel Messi will naturally look to shoulder the burden while he's out, but with Ousmane Dembele also on the sidelines, the likes of Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu will need to show their worth to the squad.

    It will be a test of Barca's depth while Suarez is sidelined, though with the club anticipating a relatively short spell out it shouldn't prove too damaging to their prospects.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      The Night Ronaldo Became Ronaldo

      Sam Pilger
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      SWP: Morata Can Be Drogba's Heir

      Andy Ha
      via footballlondon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Batshuayi Shoots Down Latest Chelsea Exit Rumours

      ESPNFC.com
      via ESPNFC.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mind-Numbing England Must Try Some Freedom

      Barney Ronay
      via the Guardian