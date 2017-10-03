WBC Order 'Immediate Rematch' Between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez

Al Bello/Getty Images

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered an "immediate rematch" between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez after their first encounter ended in a controversial draw.

Speaking at the organisation's 55th annual convention in Baku, Azerbaijan, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the WBC's decision to revisit the bout in the near future, per BoxingScene.com: "It's the fight that the world wants to see. It's the fight that both fighters want. Hopefully it will be a second chapter of what we saw on September 16."

It's worth noting the fight is still not guaranteed to materialise, given Golovkin also holds world championships in two other federations, the WBA and the IBF.

Many who watched the first bout on September 16 believe Golovkin deserved victory outright, and FightHype.com delivered reaction to some difficult-to-believe scoring by the judges on the night:

The match was declared a draw, and while Golovkin's camp have not shied away from the prospect of a rematch between the pair, his promoter, Tom Loeffler, recently told MMAjunkie Radio he was unsure if it would be staged in Las Vegas, Nevada:

“We'll sit down with Bob (Bennett) and there are some things we'd want to address if the fight goes back to Vegas—we won't rule out Vegas, but I know there was some hesitation from the 'GGG' side. He's never had that issue when he's fought in California or New York or even in London. We just want to make sure it's a fair playing field for both sides."

"GGG" said he was confident how the first fight should have ended in the immediate aftermath:

It's hardly surprising Alvarez has suggested he's open to another clash, although Boxing Scene's report detailed he "wants nothing to do with the WBC title" and wouldn't even accept the belt if he was victorious.



Despite many being left with the impression Canelo, 27, deserved to suffer his second career loss against Golovkin, 35, ESPN's Dan Rafael hailed the Mexican maestro as a major boxing magnet:

According to the Los Angeles Times (h/t Boxing Scene's Keith Idec), Golovkin and Alvarez attracted 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in their first bout and a PPV revenue that was on track to reach more than $100 million.

Of course, the WBC has legitimate reason to chase clarity following one of the more controversial boxing decisions in recent memory; it just so happens a second fight is also liable to attract another lucrative fight night.