    Robby Fabbri Out for Season with Injury to Surgically Repaired Knee

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2017

    St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri (15) drives the puck down ice during an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
    Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

    The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday Robby Fabbri re-injured his knee and will miss the entire 2017-18 season.

    The center tore the ACL in his left knee in February and was cleared to return in July, but a new injury will keep him off the ice for an extended period of time.

    Fabbri made his first appearance of the preseason on Friday against the Washington Capitals, playing just over 19 minutes while taking three shots on goal. He was all smiles immediately after the game.

    "I felt good," he said, per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "It was exciting. It was good to get back out there again. You really see the difference there in a game than in a scrimmage against the guys. I thought it was a good first game. I’m glad to get my feet wet and keep going from here."

    Unfortunately, he was a scratch the next day, and the Blues later announced he would miss the rest of training camp with an injury to the same knee.

    Now it appears it will be an even longer road back for the 21-year-old.

    Fabbri has shown bright flashes when on the ice. The 2014 first-round pick has appeared in 123 games for St. Louis, totaling 29 goals and 37 assists in his career. He still has plenty of potential whether he is playing at center or on the wing, but it is unknown if he will ever be 100 percent.

    With forwards Patrik Berglund, Zachary Sanford and Alex Steen also injured, the Blues could be light on depth heading into the regular season.

