Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Finalizing' Deal for Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is reportedly in the process of "finalizing" an agreement to perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported he's expected to serve as a solo act despite speculation about a possible Jay-Z collaboration: "As of right now, it will just be Justin—no surprise performers."

If completed, the deal will allow the 36-year-old singer to make his return to the Super Bowl halftime stage 14 years after his infamous "Nipplegate" moment with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Timberlake denied any advance knowledge of the incident, which caused the Federal Communications Commission to add a tape delay to all live performances.

"I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl," he said in 2004. "It was not intentional and is regrettable."

The Tennessee native rose to prominence as part of the boy band NSYNC before embarking on a successful career as both a singer and actor.

He's also a notable sports fan, serving as a minority owner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies alongside wife Jessica Biel and appearing in several pro-am golf tournaments.

Timberlake is set to take the halftime show reins from Lady Gaga, who performed at NRG Stadium in Houston during the game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Other recent performers include Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.