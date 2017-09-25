Patriots Apologize for Charging Up to $5 for Tap Water During Texans Game

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots charged fans $4.50 to $5 for tap water after running out of bottled water during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN.com.

"We apologize. That should not have happened," Patriots spokesperson Stacey James said on Monday. "It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

As Sophia Eppolito of the Boston Globe reported, the team had four times the inventory of water bottles for an average game due to expected high temperatures.

Per Pro Football Reference, it was 84 degrees at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. at game time.

Stadium workers struggled to get the bottles to each concession stand in a reasonable amount of time. When fans asked for water, they were charged for tap water in soda cups.

While an announced attendance of 65,878 got to see a dramatic 36-33 win over the Texans, this situation clearly wasn't ideal. Hopefully, the problem will be sorted out by the next home game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.