Odell Beckham Jr. Says Dog Celebration Was Response to Donald Trump's Comments

Players, coaches and owners around the NFL participated in different forms of protest against President Donald Trump on Sunday, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s actions were apparently part of that.

Trump referred to any player who kneels during the national anthem as a "son of a bitch" Friday at a rally in Alabama, so Beckham chose to take that literally.

After his first touchdown Sunday, the New York Giants receiver acted like a dog and pretended to urinate. He confirmed his message in a tweet to CNN's AJ Willingham:

Beckham raised his fist in the air following his second touchdown of the day.

He explained the meaning of the two celebrations following the game Sunday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv:

Even with relaxed celebration rules in the NFL this season, Beckham's dog celebration drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Compared to some others around the league, Beckham has not been outspoken regarding social issues or Trump. However, the questionable conduct on the field is nothing new. The flag was his sixth personal foul penalty in his four years in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

The Giants fell to 0-3 with the 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.