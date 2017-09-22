Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Talks Jack Wilshere Contract, Jonny Evans

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed a new contract for Jack Wilshere is dependent on his ability to keep fit and play a significant role this season.

According to The Sun's Jake Lambourne, he said:

"It is down to the fact—and I have said this many times—that he can remain fit or not. He's an Arsenal man and an Arsenal player.

"He would certainly like to stay, but we haven't spoken about that, because at the start of the season I thought we had to see how it evolves and see what kind of influence he can have in the squad through the whole season."

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, and he's very much in the last chance saloon when it comes to proving he can be relied upon after his well-documented injury troubles.

His bid to do so last year while on loan at Bournemouth started promisingly, but his campaign was cut short by a broken leg.

Wilshere returned to senior action this season with an impressive cameo against Cologne in the UEFA Europa League, and he played a full game in the 1-0 win over Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

The Evening Standard's James Benge noted the significance of that and hailed his performance, as did the Mirror's John Cross:

The midfielder took control of the centre of the park, distributing well and injecting drive into the side.

Per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen, he also looked to help out 17-year-old Reiss Nelson:

Wilshere's talent has never been in doubt, but it's encouraging to see Wenger confirming his fitness is a pre-requisite to getting a new deal, as the Frenchman has arguably been too loyal to his players in recent years to the detriment of the team, persisting with those who would be better off replaced.

The England international's performance was a strong start, but it was only against League One opposition. What's more, he must make it through the entire campaign virtually unscathed, so there's a long way to go yet.

Wenger also revealed he is no longer targeting West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans after Arsenal showed interest in him over the summer.

Per Marc Williams of the Daily Star, he was asked if he would still like to sign the Northern Irishman, and said: "No. Once the transfer period is over, you focus on your squad and your players. You accept that as well from the players who play for their club."

Former Manchester United defender Evans is among the most reliable defenders in the Premier League outside the traditional top six, and he'd be more than capable of playing at that level again.

Despite Wenger's answer, he could still potentially revive his interest in the 29-year-old when the transfer window re-opens.

The Baggies will be desperate to keep him given he's one of their best players, but he might jump at the chance to have another shot at a club with title ambitions before the end of his career.