Terry Collins Reportedly Expected to Retire After Season

New York Mets manager Terry Collins has not publicly decided on his future, but this could be his last season in baseball.

According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, team sources expect Collins to retire at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Mets.

Collins has hinted that 2017 could be his final year since last fall.

"I've always said a lot of it will be dictated by how I'm feeling," he said last October, per ESPN's Adam Rubin. This was a tough year."

That came after a season where the Mets reached the playoffs with an 87-75 record. It's tough to imagine his mood improved in 2017 with New York's 65-87 record entering Thursday. The year has been bogged down with injuries throughout the roster, which in part has led to one of the worst records in baseball.

While he led the team to the National League pennant in 2015 and is one of only two Mets managers to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (Bobby Valentine, 1999-2000), he has just a 546-578 record in seven years with the franchise.

After a disappointing season, it would be difficult for the front office to justify a new contract for Collins.

Ackert noted the team would want someone more analytical in the new manager, listing Bob Geren, Chip Hale and Dick Scott as possibilities. All three have spent time on the Mets staff within the last few seasons.