Shawn Eichorst Fired as Nebraska Athletic Director

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday that the school has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst.

"Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance," Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker Athletics."

He had been under contract through 2019 with about $1.7 million remaining on his deal.

While Eichorst oversaw all of Nebraska's athletic programs, the lack of football success was arguably the biggest concern among fans. A program that had consistently contended for national championships for decades under Tom Osborne has turned into a disappointment.

The Cornhuskers have begun the 2017 season with a 1-2 record, including a home loss to Northern Illinois.

Head coach Mike Riley has especially struggled with a 16-13 record at Nebraska, which Stewart Mandel of The Athletic noted was a major cause of frustration:

Eichorst had given Riley a one-year extension last week, although his job doesn't appear too secure at the moment either.

With a basketball team that has also only reached the NCAA tournament once in the last 19 years and a baseball team that isn't as good as it was 10 years ago, there isn't a whole lot to be proud of with Nebraska's athletics.