Shawn Eichorst Fired as Nebraska Athletic Director

Shawn Eichorst Fired as Nebraska Athletic DirectorSeptember 21, 2017
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday that the school has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst.
"Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance," Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker Athletics."
He had been under contract through 2019 with about $1.7 million remaining on his deal.
While Eichorst oversaw all of Nebraska's athletic programs, the lack of football success was arguably the biggest concern among fans. A program that had consistently contended for national championships for decades under Tom Osborne has turned into a disappointment.
The Cornhuskers have begun the 2017 season with a 1-2 record, including a home loss to Northern Illinois.
Head coach Mike Riley has especially struggled with a 16-13 record at Nebraska, which Stewart Mandel of The Athletic noted was a major cause of frustration:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Nebraska fans' frustration with Eichorst has been building for years. Riley hire panned at time, only looks worse now.2017-9-21 18:10:11
Eichorst had given Riley a one-year extension last week, although his job doesn't appear too secure at the moment either.
With a basketball team that has also only reached the NCAA tournament once in the last 19 years and a baseball team that isn't as good as it was 10 years ago, there isn't a whole lot to be proud of with Nebraska's athletics.