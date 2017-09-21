    Shawn Eichorst Fired as Nebraska Athletic Director

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    FILE - In this April 11, 2015 file photo, Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst stands on the sidelines during a football game in Lincoln, Neb. The NCAA committee that crafted proposed football recruiting reforms, which includes the addition of early signing periods, wants to create more transparency and access for coaches and players in a process that has been accelerated in recent years, said a key member of the group. Eichorst told The Associated Press the football oversight committee created an interconnected and comprehensive package of reforms while acknowledging the new realities of recruiting. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday that the school has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst.

    "Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance," Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker Athletics."

    He had been under contract through 2019 with about $1.7 million remaining on his deal.

    While Eichorst oversaw all of Nebraska's athletic programs, the lack of football success was arguably the biggest concern among fans. A program that had consistently contended for national championships for decades under Tom Osborne has turned into a disappointment.

    The Cornhuskers have begun the 2017 season with a 1-2 record, including a home loss to Northern Illinois.

    Head coach Mike Riley has especially struggled with a 16-13 record at Nebraska, which Stewart Mandel of The Athletic noted was a major cause of frustration:

    Eichorst had given Riley a one-year extension last week, although his job doesn't appear too secure at the moment either.

    With a basketball team that has also only reached the NCAA tournament once in the last 19 years and a baseball team that isn't as good as it was 10 years ago, there isn't a whole lot to be proud of with Nebraska's athletics. 

