Sean McDermott: Tyrod Taylor to Remain Bills' Starting Quarterback vs. Broncos

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Despite a miserable performance from the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, the team isn't looking to make any changes at quarterback just yet.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Tyrod Taylor will remain the team's starter going forward, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Taylor finished 17-of-25 for 125 passing yards and zero touchdowns in a 9-3 loss. The 28-year-old added 55 rushing yards on eight carries, but he couldn't lead the team to a win.

With that said, the struggles went beyond the quarterback position. LeSean McCoy managed just nine rushing yards on 12 carries, while receivers failed to gain much separation on their routes. An injury to left tackle Cordy Glenn also didn't help.

"We all need to play better and it starts with me as the coach," McDermott said Monday, per the team's Twitter account. "Tyrod is our starting quarterback and I expect him to respond this week."

Taylor has been the team's starter over the past two seasons, totaling over 3,000 yards and 500 rushing yards each year. Two games into 2017, however, he has just a 15-15 record as a starter. The Bills have an opportunity to get out of the player's contract after this season, per Spotrac.

If the Bills do make a switch at quarterback, rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman would be the next man up after showing positive flashes during the preseason. Without much help around him, though, chances are he could also have a rough time under center.