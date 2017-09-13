Liverpool Transfer News: Timo Werner Compliments Reds Amid Latest Rumours

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has hailed Liverpool and Reds supporters amid rumours he is a target for the club.

According to Sport Witness, he gave SportBild his reaction to team-mate Naby Keita agreeing to move to Anfield next year: "There's no anger to him. Liverpool is a big club with a great stadium and super fans, plus it's a huge transfer."

The 21-year-old also revealed that were he to move on from Leipzig, he has the ambition of joining a title challenger and includes Liverpool among them: "In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with [Barcelona], [Real Madrid] and Atletico Madrid. In England there's more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham [Hotspur], Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City."

Werner evidently has an affinity for the Merseyside outfit having previously told SportBild's Robert Schreier (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star): "If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' it would certainly be something special."



Metro's Mark Brus reported Liverpool will continue monitoring Werner, though Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed he has no release clause, meaning he could be an expensive capture with the club free to value him as they please.

The striker would be an outstanding buy for the Reds, though.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool spread their goals around the team. Last year, Philippe Coutinho netted 14 times in all competitions, Roberto Firmino scored 12 and Sadio Mane 13, while Mohamed Salah bagged 19 for Roma.

It is undoubtedly a useful trait to have in the squad, but having a player you can expect 20 or more goals from each year would give the team even more cutting edge.

Per Squawka Football, Werner was prolific last season and showcased why he'd be a good fit in manager Jurgen Klopp's system:

DW Sports' Jonathan Harding believed his form would catch the eye of national team boss Joachim Low:

Low's decision to select Werner for the Confederations Cup was rewarded with three goals and two assists from the forward.

The youngster has also netted four times in as many games this season, earning the praise from Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer:

Werner looks ready to set the German top flight alight yet again this season, enhancing his prospects of a big move next year.

Given he'd also be a perfect fit at Anfield, the Reds should consider his purchase depending on the extent of Leipzig's demands.