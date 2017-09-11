Winners and Losers of Oakland Raiders' Week 1 Performance

0 of 8

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders brushed off offseason criticism of their defense to hold the Tennessee Titans to one touchdown in a 26-16 victory on Sunday.

The Titans started the game with a bold call for an onside kick. Safety Shalom Luani recovered, and the offense jumped off to a good start with a touchdown drive.

As expected, the Raiders targeted rookie Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who started for LeShaun Sims, but the USC product held his ground at times. On other occasions, wideout Amari Cooper squandered opportunities.

Tennessee responded to Oakland's quick score, but quarterback Marcus Mariota's scamper to the end zone went down as the only Titans touchdown in the contest.

Oakland held the lead through most of the game and finished with long and physical runs to seal the victory. The defense held Tennessee's rushing offense under 100 yards and kept the wide receivers away from the end zone.

For the most part, the Silver and Black put together a complete game—not perfect, but the team remained solid on all phases through four quarters. We'll delve deeper into individual performances to highlight winners and losers from Sunday's victory.