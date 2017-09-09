Jimmy Nelson Ruled out for Season with Shoulder Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Saturday that starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson suffered a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear and will miss the rest of the 2017 season.

Nelson pitched five scoreless innings, walking two and striking out seven, in Milwaukee's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Nelson pitched his final inning with the torn labrum.

The injury happened when he slid headfirst into first base after thinking twice about trying to stretch a single into a double in the top of the fifth (at the 4:19 mark in the video below).

It's a major blow to the Brewers' chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011. They entered Saturday four games behind the Cubs in the National League Central and three games back of the Colorado Rockies for the second National League wild-card spot.

Nelson is unquestionably the ace of the Milwaukee staff. His 3.03 FIP is best among the team's starting pitchers, and relievers Corey Knebel and Jacob Barnes are the only Brewers averaging more strikeouts per nine innings than the 28-year-old right-hander (10.2), according to Baseball Reference.