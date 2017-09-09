Dion Lewis Reportedly Subject of Trade Inquiries

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Multiple teams have reportedly contacted the New England Patriots to inquire about the availability of running back Dion Lewis, according to Jeff Howe and Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald.

The report added: "The Patriots haven't been willing to bite on these conversations, though it seems possible their tenor could change by the Oct. 31 trade deadline. It's necessary to point out the Pats haven't been shopping Lewis, but other teams are the ones making the calls."

Howe and Hewitt added that teams inquired throughout the offseason and even into last week about Lewis.

If the Patriots do ultimately entertain offers for Lewis or even trade him, they won't lack for depth in his absence. James White has established himself as the team's third-down back and best option out of the backfield in the passing game, while both Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead are capable of handling the between-the-tackles and short-yardage duties.

New England also has D.J. Foster on the practice squad.

It would be an unceremonious end to Lewis' time in New England, however, a tenure that once showed great promise. He was excellent for the team in 2015, recording 622 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in seven games. A torn ACL cut his season short, however, and kept him out of action for much of the 2016 campaign.

By the time he was able to return, White and LeGarrette Blount had established themselves as the team's one-two punch at the position, relegating Lewis to a backup role. He did play well for the team in the playoffs, however, accumulating 112 yards from scrimmage and two scores in three postseason appearances.

The 26-year-old remains a dangerous playmaker in space, so it isn't surprising that he's earned the interest of teams around the NFL.