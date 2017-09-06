Tom Brady Concussion Investigation Finds No Wrongdoing or Proof of Injury to QB

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have determined there was no wrongdoing or proof of injury pertaining to a potential concussion sustained by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero passed along an official statement from Brian McCarthy, the league's vice president of communications, about Brady:

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in May during an appearance on CBS This Morning that Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

"As you know, it's not the most, like—let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right?" Bundchen told Charlie Rose. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every—I mean, we don't talk about—but he does have concussions."

Brady's agent, Don Yee, denied the Patriots quarterback had a concussion at any point last season.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Yee said in a statement (via NFL.com's Conor Orr). "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Teddy Cutler of Newsweek noted Brady appeared on the Patriots' official injury list as questionable three times during the 2016 regular season, once for a knee injury and twice with a thigh injury.

Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season when he tore his ACL in Week 1. He was suspended for the first four games last season for his role in the Deflategate scandal.

