Will Jason Jordan Eventually Become a Main Event Star on WWE Raw?

Jason Jordan is putting in some work.

The man that the WWE presented to fans as Kurt Angle's son has slowly but surely been earning his stripes in the ring. He's looked impressive every time he's stepped through the ropes, and he continues to look good whether he wins or loses. But is he a future main event star?

That's what the company is hoping for. Jordan's introduction to Monday Night Raw came with a heavy dose of fanfare, as Angle's personal life collided with his professional life as general manager of Raw. Jordan was handpicked for the spot next to Angle, and it's a spot that any young WWE Superstar would love to have.

Jordan got the nod, and he got to work.

The connection between father and son has only been touched on since Jordan came to the red brand. Fans were OK with the storyline at first, but the boos that began to come whenever Jordan was in the ring told another story.

The WWE didn't have a choice but to ease up, which is exactly what's happened. After all, no one wants another Roman Reigns situation; The Big Dog has always struggled thanks to forced booking and many missteps along the way.

So while it would be easy to promote Jordan's relationship with Angle, thus driving Jordan up the ladder, the company has backed off. Of course backing off is a half-step away from cooling off, but that's not the answer for Jordan.

Jordan must be allowed to progress one step at a time, which is the way every WWE Superstar should be handled. Slow and steady wins the race, which is something the WWE needs to remember.

But the question of whether or not Jordan actually has "it" is still being debated. He's already miles ahead of many others when it comes to his ring work. Jordan is a natural in the ring. He's done a great job of translating his amateur ability to the pros, and fans have surely recognized his talent.

Love or hate a guy, fans cannot deny when that guy can go in the ring. That's why stars like The Miz may be booed for his character but is also respected for his skill. The same is true of Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live, and Jordan may have more in common with The Showoff than fans realize.

Like Jordan, Ziggler's talent in the ring was evident very early on. Ziggler's character may have been cliche, and fans may have been only mildly entertained by him, but as time passed, his talent began to outshine everything else.

Soon Ziggler became one of the best hands on the roster and the top star of the midcard. The WWE could always rely on him to turn in a five-star match and deliver an amazing performance every time the bell rang.

But Ziggler is no closer to the top of the main event than he was in the beginning. Yes, he's now a veteran; yes, he's respected. He deserves all the praise fans can give him, and he's earned the right to be considered among the elite of the WWE.

However, Ziggler's reputation as a rock-solid and trusted midcard star has kept him in one place. Instead of continuously being featured in the main event, Ziggler still lives in the semi-main event or below. Will this be Jordan's fate?

Like Ziggler, Jordan is showing some early signs of greatness. He still has a long way to go in terms of experience in the ring, and only time will tell if he will make it. But his instincts are evident, and his aptitude for the wrestling business is obvious.

Jordan is all business when he gets in the ring—because he takes it seriously.

Working in the WWE is not a game to him. Jordan knows what's at stake, and that's clear when he's in the ring. The comparisons to Angle are there, and it's not just because or the father-son dynamic. Jordan can also become the best mid-card talent on the roster. He could be The Showoff of Monday Night Raw.

But that's not enough, just as it's not enough for Ziggler. The WWE surely didn't do all this work with Jordan just to elevate him halfway and leave him there. This is where Jordan himself must keep working hard in order to get over.

The intensity he shows in the ring must translate to his promos, which is his weakest area right now.

Jordan must find a way to connect beyond his matches. The respect that's shown to The Miz, Ziggler, and others, will come in time. Fans will not be able to deny Jordan's talent, and that means they will eventually begin to think of him as a legitimate main event threat.

But if he can't talk those fans into the building to see him, then his rise to the top will not come. Jordan has been soft-spoken thus far, which is fine, but he must find an edge that sets him apart from everyone else. He must be hungry, motivated, and ambitious. Those qualities need to be on display every time he speaks.

Jordan needs a hook. He needs something beyond his supposed kinship to Angle. Jordan got his foot in the door thanks to Angle, but he must have more than that if he's to rise up in the ranks.

The key here is to keep his run at an even pace. The WWE does not need to move too fast because if that happens, the fans will turn on him. This is about much more than just a heel turn if things go south; this is about building Jordan's reputation one match at a time.

Fans must first appreciate him for his ring skill. They must then believe him when he speaks. The WWE must book him as a man on the rise, and unafraid of any challenge put before him. When fans think of Jordan, they must think of a guy that can get the job done. They must also think of a guy who deserves his spot.

Much of the talk surrounding Jordan right now must be tempered with the fact that he's just getting started. The process is a long one, and it should be. Jordan has plenty of time to get there, and he must work hard to earn it.

The best in the WWE can work with anyone and deliver a great match, and Jordan is capable of doing that. He's on his way to great things in the WWE. With enough effort, some polishing and the right booking, Jordan will excel.

It should be an interesting ride.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone, and online at boinkstudios.com