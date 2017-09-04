    Ronda Rousey Confronted by Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch at Mae Young Classic

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Ronda Rousey prepares to walk to the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Almost certainly teasing a potential battle to come, WWE shared video of a confrontation between the trio of Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

    Rousey was talking about fellow Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler's participation in the Mae Young Classic when WWE's Four Horsewomen approached:

    It feels like it's only a matter of time before Rousey makes the jump from UFC to WWE—or at the very least balances the two like Brock Lesnar has done before.

    As far back as 2015, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion openly discussed her desire to work with WWE and help continue elevating women's wrestling. She has already appeared at WrestleMania, partnering with The Rock at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015 to dispatch Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

    It also appears Rousey's mixed martial arts career may be over. She hasn't fought since her knockout at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. And prior to that, she hadn't stepped inside the Octagon for over a year after suffering her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

    The interaction between Rousey and WWE's top female stars could be a case of WWE covering all of its bases in case Rousey ever does commit to working with the company. Rousey's WrestleMania appearance didn't lead to any long-term payoff, and the same may prove true with the Mae Young Classic confrontation.

    There's also the chance WWE is getting what's likely to be a WrestleMania program underway. Although WrestleMania 34 is months away, WWE can still plant the seeds for what would be a huge addition to the card.

