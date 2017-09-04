Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours Denied

fotopress/Getty Images

Senior Manchester United sources have reportedly dismissed the latest round of rumours related to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as nothing but “Sky Sports’ quiet week-saver.”

Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times reported the club missed out on their former player because Real failed to land AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, who instead moved to Paris Saint-Germain (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star).

The report seemed rather sensationalist at best, and the Manchester Evening News (via Daily Star's James Benson) got in touch with sources inside the club who quickly dismissed the speculation.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo talked about the Red Devils and a possible move back to England earlier this summer, but per the report, one source stated that has become pretty standard for the Portugal international, saying: “Whenever Ronaldo is upset, he starts talking about United.”

The 32-year-old enjoyed another spectacular season for Real last year, culminating in the La Liga title and a second consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy. He's among the heavy favourites to win the Ballon d'Or once again, after winning it last year as well.

His good form has also translated to Portugal's national team, per Squawka Football:

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford almost since the day he left for Spain, but this summer, a move seemed unlikely. United already spent big money on a forward by bringing in Romelu Lukaku, and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also returning, there was no real need for another attacker.

Los Blancos likely wouldn't have entertained a sale under any circumstances, with Ronaldo under contract for the foreseeable future. In such a situation, he would have cost an absolute fortune if he moved, despite his age.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

His tax situation left the door open for a move, per Benson, and will continue to do so until it is resolved, but a departure from the Spanish capital still doesn't seem likely. Ronaldo remains one of the world's best players and the face of arguably the world's best team―selling him now would be bad business by Los Blancos.

Per MEN (h/t Benson), Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Gareth Bale of Real Madrid were high-profile names on United's list, and the former in particular seems like a solid candidate to make the move in 2018.