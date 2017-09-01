    USA vs. Costa Rica: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    United States's forward Clint Dempsey (C) moves the ball against Costa Rica during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match in Arlington, Texas, on July 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

    The United States men's national team risk missing out on automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup if they do not defeat Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Hexagonal at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday.

    Coach Bruce Arena's Stars and Stripes lie third in the group, but Panama are just one point behind the Americans.

    Costa Rica thrashed the United States 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last November, but a win for Arena's side on Friday will ease any fears of finishing in fourth place and facing a playoff to reach the finals in Russia next year.

    Here is how you can watch the vital qualifier:

                  

    Date: Friday, Sept. 1

    Time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday) BST

    TV: ESPN3

    Stream: ESPN Playerfubo.tv

                              

    Preview

    The USMNT have been hit or miss during the current campaign and that inconsistency has seen them teeter on the brink of embarrassment.

    Costa Rica have developed into a fine side, one which is hungry for tournament football as they stamp their mark on the CONCACAF region.

    Los Ticos could yet win the group if Mexico slip up in their remaining matches, but a trip to the Red Bull Arena will pose a significant hurdle.

    However, their victory against the Americans in November will have filled them with confidence, and they will not fear a battle away from home.

    (L-R) Costa Rican players Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz and goalkeeper Keylor Navas attend a training session at the Proyecto Gol sport complex in San Rafael de Alajuela, Costa Rica, on August 30, 2017 ahead of their September 1 FIFA World Cup qualifier footba
    EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

    Costa Rica have scored nine goals in their six qualification games and know how to unlock the door of their opponents.

    According to Ian Quillen of MLS Soccer, Los Ticos' record in the United States remains poor, having not won a game away to the Americans in the Hex. The long-term absence of forward Joel Campbell will also upset the visitors, but Arena knows his team must play their best game to collect a win.

    Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore are likely to lead the line for the USMNT and will be looking to find a way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas between the sticks. Sporting CP star Bryan Ruiz remains inspirational for Costa Rica, although it was Campbell who hit a brace in the 4-0 demolition of the U.S. in November.

                     

    Prediction

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Head coach Bruce Arena speaks during a United States men's national team soccer press conference ahead of Friday's World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica at NYCFC House on August 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie
    Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

    This is a difficult match to call, with the United States the natural favourite on home soil, but the chemistry of Costa Rica could spoil the hosts' chances of victory.

    The form of Navas will dictate much on Friday; if the Real stopper is in a defiant mood, it could be a long night for Arena and his team.

    The USMNT have goals in their forward line and will lean on the experience and fortitude of Dempsey to earn a positive result.

    Nerves will play their part in New Jersey, with the match representing one of the United States' biggest games in recent memory.

    A draw would not be a disastrous result for either team if Mexico claim an expected win against Panama, and both the USMNT and Costa Rica will be focused on a top-three finish above all else.

    Predicted Score: 1-1

