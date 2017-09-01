USA vs. Costa Rica: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

The United States men's national team risk missing out on automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup if they do not defeat Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Hexagonal at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday.

Coach Bruce Arena's Stars and Stripes lie third in the group, but Panama are just one point behind the Americans.

Costa Rica thrashed the United States 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last November, but a win for Arena's side on Friday will ease any fears of finishing in fourth place and facing a playoff to reach the finals in Russia next year.

Here is how you can watch the vital qualifier:

Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday) BST

TV: ESPN3

Stream: ESPN Player, fubo.tv

Preview

The USMNT have been hit or miss during the current campaign and that inconsistency has seen them teeter on the brink of embarrassment.

Costa Rica have developed into a fine side, one which is hungry for tournament football as they stamp their mark on the CONCACAF region.

Los Ticos could yet win the group if Mexico slip up in their remaining matches, but a trip to the Red Bull Arena will pose a significant hurdle.

However, their victory against the Americans in November will have filled them with confidence, and they will not fear a battle away from home.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Costa Rica have scored nine goals in their six qualification games and know how to unlock the door of their opponents.

According to Ian Quillen of MLS Soccer, Los Ticos' record in the United States remains poor, having not won a game away to the Americans in the Hex. The long-term absence of forward Joel Campbell will also upset the visitors, but Arena knows his team must play their best game to collect a win.

Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore are likely to lead the line for the USMNT and will be looking to find a way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas between the sticks. Sporting CP star Bryan Ruiz remains inspirational for Costa Rica, although it was Campbell who hit a brace in the 4-0 demolition of the U.S. in November.

Prediction

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

This is a difficult match to call, with the United States the natural favourite on home soil, but the chemistry of Costa Rica could spoil the hosts' chances of victory.

The form of Navas will dictate much on Friday; if the Real stopper is in a defiant mood, it could be a long night for Arena and his team.

The USMNT have goals in their forward line and will lean on the experience and fortitude of Dempsey to earn a positive result.

Nerves will play their part in New Jersey, with the match representing one of the United States' biggest games in recent memory.

A draw would not be a disastrous result for either team if Mexico claim an expected win against Panama, and both the USMNT and Costa Rica will be focused on a top-three finish above all else.

Predicted Score: 1-1