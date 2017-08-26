Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight Reportedly Delayed Due to PPV Issues

John Locher/Associated Press

Showtime will delay the start of Saturday's main event between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor due to pay-per-view issues, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (via ESPN's Darren Rovell).

Specifically, Paolantonio (via ESPN's Brett Okamoto) reported Showtime is "stalling" the fight because of crashes in the pay-per-view system. Paolantonio (via ESPN's Michele Steele) added the fight is in a "holding pattern" due to crashes that have occurred in Florida and California.

"Due to high demand, we have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite provides and the online offering," Showtime said in a statement, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael. "We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track. We do not expect a lengthy delay."

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, the initial plan was for McGregor and Mayweather to walk to the ring after 11:30 p.m. ET, with the opening bell scheduled for approximately 11:55 p.m. ET.

Promoters have yet to provide a revised time for the start of the main event, but the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire said the delay could push the start time back as much as 30 minutes.