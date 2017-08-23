Conor McGregor Fires Back at Floyd Mayweather's Claims He Won't Make Weight

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Floyd Mayweather claimed Conor McGregor was at least 10 pounds overweight and suggested he wouldn't be able to cut the weight in time to make the 154-pound limit for Saturday night's fight, according to FightHype.com.

On Wednesday, McGregor responded in his usual colorful style.

"Tell him to shut his f--king mouth," he told reporters. "He knows nothing, fool of a thing. Let him keep praying. Praying for fatigue. Praying for me to take a back step. All he's doing is praying, but he's praying to the new God of boxing."

He added that his weight was "absolutely phenomenal, like it always is."

Mayweather apparently disagrees.

"I don't think he's gonna make the weight," he said yesterday. "Even if he does make the weight, that's even better, but if he doesn't make the weight, we're still gonna fight. But it's gonna be a heavy fine. Gimme that money."

And so the pre-fight trash talk has turned to weight. It's hard to imagine what else the two might discuss after bashing each other from every other conceivable angle leading up to the bout. Perhaps one of the two fighters is a bit shorter than his listed height.

Regardless of how silly the pre-fight hype may become, it nonetheless remains one of the most highly-anticipated fights in boxing history. A report from the Associated Press suggested the fight could attract 50 million viewers in the United State alone, and promoters have suggested it could be seen by over a billion people worldwide.

"It's a cultural event that crosses all demographics and all social and economic factors," said Mark Taffet, who previously ran pay-per-view for HBO, to the AP. "People are getting together to have a great time, and we surely need an excuse to have a great time."