WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE SummerSlam 2017 is poised to be a proving ground, a night to deepen legacies and a pay-per-view to remember.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal will make their SummerSlam debuts as challenger and WWE champ, respectively. Baron Corbin's first bout at the PPV will see him tangle with the immortal John Cena. Big Cass is set for a passing-of-the-torch moment with fellow giant Big Show.
Stars of The New Era and wrestlers looking to make their mark on SummerSlam history will storm into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The WrestleMania of the summer will have its fair share of household names, from Cena to Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton to The Hardy Boyz. But with all the fresh faces shining in the SummerSlam spotlight, we're going to look back at this PPV as a pivotal moment for The New Era.
Read on for a breakdown of the card as it unfolds Sunday night. Updates will go live shortly after each match.
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz and The Miztourage (Pre-Show)
- Axel yanks Jeff off the top rope.
- "The Miz now holds a victory over Kurt Angle's baby boy."—Corey Graves
Jason Jordan showed great cohesion with Matt and Jeff Hardy as the babyfaces took control in the early going.
The Miztourage went after Jeff's knee as the crew slowed things down. Things remained in the heels' favor as The Miz batted Matt around.
A fiery comeback from Jordan had the momentum shifting, but The Miz swooped in and hit The Skull-Crushing Finale for a three-count.
Result
The Miz and The Miztourage win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
A thrown-in match with little story unsurprisingly had minimal spark. There wasn't anything in terms of action or moments to make this stand out.
This felt like something that would round out an episode of Raw.
The Hardy Boyz need some direction after their feud with The Revival fell apart due to Scott Dawson's injury. That future Hall of Fame duo shouldn't be slumming it in the pre-show.
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Tozawa floors Neville with a suicide dive.
- "Neville values the Cruiserweight Championship like nothing else."—Graves.
- Neville counters the senton with knees to the back.
Akira Tozawa flustered Neville to begin their bout.
His advantage fell away, though, when the fight moved to the outside. Neville sent him crashing into the ring apron and refused to let up afterward.
The former champ kept the current titleholder grounded, but only momentarily.
Tozawa battled back with a high-energy style. Hard strikes had him poised for victory. Neville, though, used the Red Arrow to reclaim his crown.
Result
Neville wins via pinfall to become cruiserweight champ.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Neville looked like his usual prowling-predator self. Tozawa's offense was fun to watch.
Still, these two have yet to have the great match they're capable of having against each other.
Neville taking back the title so quickly is a bit of a surprise and letdown, but it puts both men in their ideal positions. The King of the Cruiserweights has been tremendous fighting for his spot on the mountaintop. Tozawa can compel as he goes on the chase again.