WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2017 is poised to be a proving ground, a night to deepen legacies and a pay-per-view to remember.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal will make their SummerSlam debuts as challenger and WWE champ, respectively. Baron Corbin's first bout at the PPV will see him tangle with the immortal John Cena. Big Cass is set for a passing-of-the-torch moment with fellow giant Big Show.

Stars of The New Era and wrestlers looking to make their mark on SummerSlam history will storm into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The WrestleMania of the summer will have its fair share of household names, from Cena to Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton to The Hardy Boyz. But with all the fresh faces shining in the SummerSlam spotlight, we're going to look back at this PPV as a pivotal moment for The New Era.

Read on for a breakdown of the card as it unfolds Sunday night. Updates will go live shortly after each match.