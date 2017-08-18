Former Vanderbilt Football Player Brandon Banks Sentenced to 15 Years for Rape

Lacy Atkins/Associated Press

Former Vanderbilt cornerback Brandon Banks was sentenced to 15 years in prison stemming from his involvement in a 2013 gang rape of a female student.

Per Stacey Barchenger of the Tennessean, criminal court judge Monte Watkins handed down the sentence on Friday after a jury convicted him of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual in June.

