    Former Vanderbilt Football Player Brandon Banks Sentenced to 15 Years for Rape

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Brandon E. Banks and his attorney Katie Hagan listen during the Vanderbilt rape case trial at Justice A. A. Birch Building Monday, June 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
    Lacy Atkins/Associated Press

    Former Vanderbilt cornerback Brandon Banks was sentenced to 15 years in prison stemming from his involvement in a 2013 gang rape of a female student. 

    Per Stacey Barchenger of the Tennesseancriminal court judge Monte Watkins handed down the sentence on Friday after a jury convicted him of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual in June. 

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

