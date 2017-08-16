    Ric Flair Hospitalized with 'Multiple Organ Problems', According to Fiancee

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Wendy Barlow, the fiancee of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday saying the 16-time world champion has "multiple organ problems," according to TMZ Sports

    "I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events," Barlow said.

    Barlow also said she originally took Flair to the hospital last Friday after he was complaining of abdominal pain and "from that moment on it all seems like a nightmare."

    TMZ Sports reported Monday Flair had been placed in a medically induced coma to prepare for surgery. Melina Morris Zandoni, who represents Flair through Legacy Talent, subsequently tweeted the procedure was a success but that there was "still a long road ahead":

    Charlotte Flair posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday:

    Ric last appeared on WWE programming on Nov. 28, 2016, as Charlotte defended the Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. Banks won and Ric arrived to celebrate:

    Flair is the only star enshrined twice in WWE's Hall of Fame.

    The 68-year-old was originally part of the 2008 class, with his induction coming days before his defeat to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV—his last official match as a WWE wrestler. Flair entered the Hall of Fame again in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen.

    ESPN will air, Nature Boy, the long-awaited documentary about Flair as part of the network's 30 for 30 series on Nov. 7.

