Ric Flair Hospitalized with 'Multiple Organ Problems', According to Fiancee

Wendy Barlow, the fiancee of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday saying the 16-time world champion has "multiple organ problems," according to TMZ Sports.

"I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events," Barlow said.

Barlow also said she originally took Flair to the hospital last Friday after he was complaining of abdominal pain and "from that moment on it all seems like a nightmare."

TMZ Sports reported Monday Flair had been placed in a medically induced coma to prepare for surgery. Melina Morris Zandoni, who represents Flair through Legacy Talent, subsequently tweeted the procedure was a success but that there was "still a long road ahead":

Charlotte Flair posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday:

Ric last appeared on WWE programming on Nov. 28, 2016, as Charlotte defended the Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. Banks won and Ric arrived to celebrate:

Flair is the only star enshrined twice in WWE's Hall of Fame.

The 68-year-old was originally part of the 2008 class, with his induction coming days before his defeat to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV—his last official match as a WWE wrestler. Flair entered the Hall of Fame again in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen.

ESPN will air, Nature Boy, the long-awaited documentary about Flair as part of the network's 30 for 30 series on Nov. 7.