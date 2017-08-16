    Tramaine Brock, Seahawks Reportedly Agree on 1-Year Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    RICK SCUTERI/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Tramaine Brock have reportedly agreed to a contract. 

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brock's deal with the Seahawks is for one year and came after the team met with him in April and again on Tuesday. 

    Brock spent the first seven years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old was released by the team in April after being arrested after a domestic violence allegation. 

    A spokesman for the Santa Clara District Attorney said Aug. 9 that charges against Brock had been dismissed due to a lack of evidence, per Garafolo

    Brock issued a statement provided to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, apologizing to his "family and children for the verbal altercation that brought about this situation," and noted he "never put my hands on the mother of my children."

    Brock is familiar with the Seahawks after playing two games against them each year for the past seven seasons. He could compete with Jeremy Lane and Shaquill Griffin for the starting cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman.  

     

