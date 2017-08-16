    Cristiano Ronaldo's Ban Appeal Reportedly Denied, Out vs. Barcelona

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid (L) gestures after gets a red card from Fifa Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bergoetxea (R) during the Supercopa de Espana Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 13, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Marcio Rodrigo Machado/Power Sport Images/Getty Images,)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Wednesday after an appeal against his suspension failed.

    According to Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, the Royal Spanish Football Federation upheld Ronaldo's five-game ban after he was sent off in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

    Ronaldo was given a five-game ban after reacting to a second yellow card, as he was judged to have dived in the penalty area.

    The Portuguese star pushed match referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea before leaving the field, triggering an extra four-game ban.

    Per Corrigan, Los Blancos protested against the suspension to the RFEF appeal committee but were unsuccessful in their endeavours. Real manager Zinedine Zidane said he was unhappy with the ban on Tuesday, but it seems Ronaldo will now spend an extended period in the stands.

     

