Richard Jefferson Jokes About Deron Williams, Says He Cares More About Golf, MMA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Deron Williams' stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn't exactly a prosperous one, and swingman Richard Jefferson made some remarks that came at the point guard's expense on a new episode of the Road Trippin' podcast.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin (h/t Sporting News' Skylar Rolstad), Jefferson suggested Williams would have preferred to talk about off-court activities than his role as Cleveland's backup point guard.

"When you ask Deron about golf, his eyes light up," Jefferson said. "When you ask Deron about MMA, his eyes light up."

"What about when you talk to him about coming off the bench for the Cavs?" McMenamin asked.

"His eyes did not light up," Jefferson said. "His eyes did not light up."

Jefferson also said the Golden State Warriors' "eyes lit up" when they saw Williams come on the floor during the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers signed Williams in February after the Dallas Mavericks waived the three-time All-Star.

In 24 regular-season appearances in Wine and Gold, the 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 assists on 46.3 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers were fine for a reserve role, but Williams proved to be a defensive deterrent.

According to NBA.com's stats database, the Cavaliers were outscored by 3.4 points per 100 possessions and posted a defensive rating of 108.3 with Williams on the floor during the regular season.

Williams was then relegated to a modest reserve role in five Finals games against the Warriors due to concerns about his ability to stick with the Warriors' bevy of ball-handling maestros in the backcourt.

All told, he played 61 minutes (12.2 per game) before the Cavaliers ceded their throne to Stephen Curry and Co.

Williams became an unrestricted free agent July 1 and has yet to sign with a new team.