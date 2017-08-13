Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Will Submit Appeal for 6-Game Suspension on Tuesday

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly will file his appeal Tuesday against his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter was the first to report Elliott's suspension on Aug. 11, and he added at the time that the superstar running back was expected to appeal.

The suspension was the result of an NFL investigation into a domestic violence allegation made against Elliott in July 2016.

According to TMZ, a 20-year-old woman who identified herself as Elliott's ex-girlfriend alleged that the former Ohio State standout struck her while they were in a parked vehicle in Columbus, Ohio.

Elliott was never charged with a crime, as the Columbus City Attorney's Office determined the details surrounding the case were "conflicting and inconsistent," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

After announcing Elliott's suspension, however, the NFL sent a letter to the Pro Bowler, laying out the reasons why he was banned.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the letter said Elliott used physical force against the alleged victim "on multiple occasions."

Also, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the letter cited three examples of photographic evidence regarding Elliott using physical force.

By virtue of the suspension, Elliott isn't set to play a regular-season game until Week 8 since the Cowboys are on the bye in Week 6.

Elliott was arguably the biggest driving force behind Dallas' offense last season. He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards while adding 15 rushing touchdowns and 32 receptions for 363 yards and another score.

He was named a First-Team All-Pro and finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year award voting to teammate Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys do boast perhaps the NFL's best offensive line, which gives them a chance to have success in the running game even without Elliott.

Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman have all enjoyed NFL success, but none of them are as dynamic as Elliott.

Even a slight reduction in the suspension would greatly benefit the Cowboys since they can do some good things with their backup running backs but likely need Elliott over the long haul to be a true threat in the NFC.