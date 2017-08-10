Mike Krzyzewski to Undergo Knee Surgery, Duke's Preseason Trip Canceled

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Thursday that he is set to undergo a knee replacement.

In a video tweeted by Duke Basketball, Coach K said the team's planned trip to the Dominican Republic has also been canceled:

Krzyzewski said he is undergoing the surgery now in order to be ready to run practices at the end of September.

As pointed out by Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk, Krzyzewski has undergone several medical procedures over the past year:

Last season, he missed seven games while recovering from back surgery.

The 70-year-old Krzyzewski has been Duke's head coach for the past 37 seasons, dating back to the 1980-81 campaign.

Combined with his five years at Army, Coach K boasts a career record of 1,071-330, making him the winningest head coach in the history of Division I college basketball.

He has led the Blue Devils to five national championships and is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year.

Duke is coming off a somewhat disappointing 2016-17 season, though, as it was ousted by South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament.