Jeb Bush Group Drops Out of Marlins Bidding; Derek Jeter Group a Finalist

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The prospective ownership group led by Quogue Capital founder Wayne Rothbaum and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has reportedly dropped out of the bidding for the Miami Marlins, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Two groups, including one led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, are still bidding for the South Florida franchise after owner Jeffrey Loria put the team up for sale prior to the 2017 season.

Heyman reported Wednesday that Bush's group didn't appear to be front-runners since it was only comfortable bidding $1 billion—$200 million below Loria's asking price.

A group headed by Miami businessman Jorge Mas has emerged as the other finalist.

Heyman added Loria would like to complete the sale "within the next week or two," but it remains unclear if that goal can be achieved.

As things stand, Jeter's group is said to be bidding $1.2 billion. However, a June 22 report from the Associated Press (via ESPN.com) cited a source who said Jeter told Major League Baseball he did not yet have the funds necessary to meet the steep cost.

On Wednesday, Heyman cited sources who said it's still believed that Jeter has not pooled together the assets necessary to close a deal.

Mas, meanwhile, has reportedly bid $1.17 billion and is seeking an exclusive negotiating window.