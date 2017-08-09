Tamina Enlists Lana's Help: The Ravishing Russian Poised to Return to Ideal Role

Credit: WWE.com

The alliance between Tamina and Lana may prove to be The Ravishing Russian's key to saving her career.

Lana has struggled as an in-ring competitor, and she's a far better fit as a mouthpiece and an advocate. On Tuesday's SmackDown, Tamina opened the door for Lana to return to her roots.



Charlotte Flair defeated Lana with little resistance on Tuesday night.

After the match, Tamina doled out some hard truths to her ally. "You will never wrestle like me," she told her. It was her ambition that was her strength, not her physical gifts, Tamina explained.

And so the powerhouse asked Lana to help her using that trait, seemingly implying that The Ravishing Russian would serve as her manager.

Lana thrives on the mic, while Tamina barrels over foes in the ring: It's the perfect marriage.

WWE should have never moved Lana away from her managing duties. In July, Kyle Fowle of the A.V. Club pointed out the foolishness of switching her to a wrestling role instead:

Fowle is spot-on here. Lana was one of WWE's most compelling characters and best talkers. As a wrestler, she's been mediocre at best.

WWE can experiment with Lana in the ring off-camera or at NXT. On SmackDown, the company will get far more out of her by making her Tamina's manager, letting her stand in Rusev's corner again and eventually create her own stable of heels a la Bobby Heenan.