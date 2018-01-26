DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Suffers Full Rupture of Achilles vs. Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins was helped off the court during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after reportedly tearing his suffering a full rupture of his Achilles, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

 Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the possible rupture.

"We're scared about it," head coach Alvin Gentry said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. I feel horrible for him. Everything that he's done and what he's made himself and the improvements in all areas that he's made, on and off the court, it's just been great. Our guys feel terrible."

The injury occurred when Cousins was attempting to get his own rebound after missing a free-throw attempt. He swatted at the ball, grabbed his leg and fell to the ground clutching his left leg. 

After being acquired by the Pelicans in a midseason trade last February, Cousins has paired nicely with Anthony Davis. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.4 points and 12.9 rebounds in 47 games this season entering Friday's game. 

Depth is not a strength for the Pelicans as they seek a return to the playoffs following a two-year absence. Cousins and Davis both average a double-double and have carried the team to a 27-21 record after defeating the Rockets. 

The Pelicans are particularly thin at center behind Cousins. Alexis Ajinca is likely out for the season after surgery in December to fix his right patellar tendon. Cheick Diallo is a power forward who can play the position with Davis shifting to center for head coach Alvin Gentry with Cousins likely out for the season.

