Barcelona Reportedly Willing to Pay Jean Michael Seri's €40M Release Clause

Barcelona Reportedly Willing to Pay Jean Michael Seri's €40M Release ClauseAugust 7, 2017
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
Barcelona have reportedly told Nice they are prepared to activate Jean Michael Seri's €40 million buyout clause.
That's according to The Guardian's Ed Aarons:
Ed Aarons @ed_aarons
Barcelona have indicated to Nice that they are willing to pay Jean Seri's €40m release clause2017-8-7 06:19:08
Seri helped Nice finish third in Ligue 1 last year behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.