    Justin Verlander Reportedly Clears Revocable Trade Waivers

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - July 24: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander has reportedly cleared revocable trade waivers, which makes him eligible to be dealt following Monday's non-waiver MLB trade deadline.

    Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press provided the status update Friday.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cubs Place Russell (Foot) on 10-Day DL

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Darvish Making Dodgers Debut Tonight

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Verlander Among Likeliest Offseason Trade Bait

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Post-Deadline MLB Postseason Predictions

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report