Frank Clark Ejected from Seahawks Training Camp for Punching Germain Ifedi

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was ejected from the team's practice on Thursday after punching offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Per USA Today, things got heated after Will Pericak was thrown into a water dispenser by Rodney Coe, when Clark got involved and punched Ifedi, "who remained on the ground before walking off the field with trainers."

"There's no room for fighting in football," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after practice, according to USA Today. "That's not part of this game, not supposed to be part of this game. We frown upon that very heavily, so we're real disappointed that happened today."

Per ESPN's Sheil Kapadia, Carroll said Ifedi did leave with an injury but didn't provide additional details.

Fights among teammates during training camp is not uncommon. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were involved in an altercation on Tuesday that led to both being ejected from practice, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

The Seahawks entered this season with questions about their team chemistry following a March article from ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham focused on Richard Sherman's lingering frustration after the Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots.

The altercation between Clark and Ifedi won't quiet any of those concerns, though it could just be one of those traditional heat-of-the-moment incidents that tend to happen during training camp.