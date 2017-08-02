Forrest Lamp's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Will Have 2nd Opinion

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that rookie offensive lineman Forrest Lamp suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the initial diagnosis and added the Chargers will seek a second opinion.

Lamp, who was selected in the second round of April's draft out of Western Kentucky, was expected to compete for starting responsibilities at right guard. In fact, Schefter said Wednesday Lamp "probably" would have won the job by the time training camp close.

Now the position is open for either Kenny Wiggins or third-round pick Dan Feeney to fill.

It's been a rough summer already for the Chargers, who are also dealing with major injury concerns regarding first-round pick Mike Williams.

In a statement released Sunday, the team announced Williams "is not expected to practice during training camp" as he continues to rehab a herniated disk in his back.

"I'm hopeful that it's not, but who knows?" head coach Anthony Lynn said about the injury being season-ending, according to ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "It could be. I don't know. You'd like to have him out [there], but fortunately we have depth at that position and we're going to be OK."