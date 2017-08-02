Colin Kaepernick Signing with Ravens Reportedly Resisted by Steve Bisciotti

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti has reportedly shown "resistance" to the idea of signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick despite support from general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh.

Dianna Russini of ESPN provided the update to the situation Wednesday as Baltimore considers adding another veteran QB with starter Joe Flacco nursing a back injury.

On Sunday, Bisciotti was asked during a fan forum about the potential damage signing Kaepernick could do to the Ravens' "brand" given his status as one of the most polarizing figures in sports after last season's protest of the national anthem, per Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans," he responded. "Your opinions matter to us. … We're very sensitive to it, and we're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

Meanwhile, leaders on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball have confirmed the team would welcome the former San Francisco 49ers starter.

Longtime Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com: "Hell yeah, if he's going to help us win. We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him."

Flacco also joked he would be happy to see Kaepernick get an opportunity to start anywhere but Baltimore.

"I would like to see Colin get back in [the NFL] and, at some point, maybe get another shot [to be a starter]," Flacco told reporters. "I wouldn't like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot [to be a starter] here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him."

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since opting out of his contract with the Niners in early March despite a 88.9 career passer rating, which ranks 11th among active quarterbacks. He threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions across 12 games (11 starts) with San Francisco last season.

If added to the roster, he'd immediately jump into a competition with Ryan Mallett and long-shot candidates Dustin Vaughan and Josh Woodrum to serve as Flacco's backup heading into the 2017 season.