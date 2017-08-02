Stephen Curry Says Goals for Ellie Mae Classic Include Making Cut

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will show what he can do on the golf course this week as he competes in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

While Curry isn't expecting to win, one of his goals is to make the cut after the first two rounds.

"The cut would be—if I can just give myself a chance, like go into Friday with a realistic chance to make it—that would be amazing," he said, per ESPN.com. "I want to know what that adrenaline rush is like, because for me, that would be like winning the tourney."

