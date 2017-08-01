    Dominique Easley Reportedly Suffers 'Serious' Knee Injury in Rams Practice

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Dominique Easley #91 of the Los Angeles Rams reaches for quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of the game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley reportedly suffered "what is believed to be a serious knee injury" at Tuesday's training camp practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reported earlier Tuesday that Easley was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

    Easley flew under the radar last season since he shared the defensive line with two-time All-Pro Aaron Donald, but he was solid during his first year in L.A.

    Although Easley's 2016 numbers—3.5 sacks and 35 total tacklesdon't jump off the screen, Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith referred to him as "one of the more productive defensive interior players in the NFL" on a per-snap basis after he re-signed on a one-year, $1.8 million deal in May.

    The Rams have a slew of solid players like Donald, Connor Barwin, Michael Brockers and Ethan Westbrooks, but losing Easley indefinitely stands to put a serious dent in their depth as the 2017 season approaches.

