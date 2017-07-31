Report: Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates Blocked from LaDainian Tomlinson Induction

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is reportedly "insisting" that quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates attend the team's first training camp session and skip LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Per the report, "One source said Gates is considering going anyway, even if the trip draws a fine."

Tomlinson, Rivers and Gates are three of the most important and productive Chargers in team history and have been the faces of the franchise at various points over the past two decades.

Rivers and Gates are also veteran players who are more than capable of missing a practice and still being prepared for the upcoming season.

As Marvez noted, it's common for coaches to allow players to skip practices for such ceremonies: "One example is Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was given permission to miss Cardinals practice this weekend so he can see Kurt Warner's induction in person."

But there's also the danger of creating a rift with two of the most important voices in the locker room.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted: "Lynn is like many football coaches in thinking a training camp practice is more important than a ceremony, although if his stance is alienating two respected veteran players, he may be wise to consider making an exception."

It's hard to imagine any Chargers players would begrudge Rivers and Gates the opportunity to honor their former teammate, who was also the greatest running back in team history. It's more likely they'd disagree with Lynn's stance.