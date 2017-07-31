    Chris Clemons Receives Jail Sentence After Being Found Guilty of Assault

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Defensive back Chris Clemons #29 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 38-8. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    NFL star Chris Clemons is set to serve time in jail after he was found guilty of a misdemeanor assault.

    As reported by TMZ Sports, the conviction comes after an incident in May 2016 when Clemons knocked out a woman in a parking lot. It’s added that he is set to spend five days behind bars, having been handed a 10-day sentence with five days suspended.

    The 35-year-old has also been fined $30,000 and will be obliged to take part in an anger management program.

    Clemons was on the Arizona Cardinals roster at the time of the incident, although the safety has since been released. He is currently a free agent.

    As noted in the report, witnesses claimed Clemons struck a woman in the parking lot of a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona, after tensions flared between her and a woman accompanying Clemons.

