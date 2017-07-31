Chris Clemons Receives Jail Sentence After Being Found Guilty of Assault

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NFL star Chris Clemons is set to serve time in jail after he was found guilty of a misdemeanor assault.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the conviction comes after an incident in May 2016 when Clemons knocked out a woman in a parking lot. It’s added that he is set to spend five days behind bars, having been handed a 10-day sentence with five days suspended.

The 35-year-old has also been fined $30,000 and will be obliged to take part in an anger management program.

Clemons was on the Arizona Cardinals roster at the time of the incident, although the safety has since been released. He is currently a free agent.

As noted in the report, witnesses claimed Clemons struck a woman in the parking lot of a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona, after tensions flared between her and a woman accompanying Clemons.