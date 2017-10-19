4-Star PG Prospect Ayo Dosunmu Commits to Illinois over Kansas

4-Star PG Prospect Ayo Dosunmu Commits to Illinois over KansasOctober 19, 2017
Ayo Dosunmu is bringing his unique playmaking skills to the Illinois Fighting Illini starting with the 2018-19 season.
Dosunmu announced his commitment to the school Thursday night:
Mr. WhyNotMe @AyoDos_11
#NewProfilePic https://t.co/o92R4te0nW2017-10-20 00:11:44
Mr. WhyNotMe @AyoDos_11
I'm staying Home!!! #WhyNotMe #Illini #ImComing2017-10-20 00:16:41
In explaining his choice, Dosunmu talked about how he wants to make a big impact on the Illinois program.
"I had a chance to grow a legacy. I think I'm the best point guard in the country and there's no better place to prove it then my home state," he said, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Michael O'Brien. "We are going to bring the good days of basketball back to Illinois and I want to be one of the cornerstones to start it out."
A Chicago native, Dosunmu has built his reputation at Morgan Park High School. He's a 4-star recruit in the 2018 class who is ranked as the No. 3 combo guard in the nation and No. 27 player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
In addition to the recruiting rankings, Dosunmu is an electric talent on the court. He's got size at 6'3" and 170 pounds with good length for his height, though he's not yet a finished product.
The Illini will be thrilled to welcome Dosunmu and his electric ability on the court into the fold. They have been trying to find a cornerstone player after missing the NCAA tournament each of the past four seasons.
New head coach Brad Underwood needed to make a splash, especially with the rest of the Big Ten taking a step back last season. There's still work to be done before Illinois is consistently competing for conference titles and high seeds in the NCAA tournament, but this is a huge step in the right direction.
Dosunmu gets to stay close to home and has the potential to be a huge star at Illinois given his connection to the state. His ability to score with the basketball and distribute the ball around to his teammates will be a huge boost to the offense.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half?
Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year
Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant
The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge
Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4
Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals
Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block
Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?
Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?
Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?
Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards
Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up
Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.