4-Star PG Prospect Ayo Dosunmu Commits to Illinois over Kansas

Ayo Dosunmu is bringing his unique playmaking skills to the Illinois Fighting Illini starting with the 2018-19 season.

Dosunmu announced his commitment to the school Thursday night:

In explaining his choice, Dosunmu talked about how he wants to make a big impact on the Illinois program.

"I had a chance to grow a legacy. I think I'm the best point guard in the country and there's no better place to prove it then my home state," he said, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Michael O'Brien. "We are going to bring the good days of basketball back to Illinois and I want to be one of the cornerstones to start it out."

A Chicago native, Dosunmu has built his reputation at Morgan Park High School. He's a 4-star recruit in the 2018 class who is ranked as the No. 3 combo guard in the nation and No. 27 player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In addition to the recruiting rankings, Dosunmu is an electric talent on the court. He's got size at 6'3" and 170 pounds with good length for his height, though he's not yet a finished product.

The Illini will be thrilled to welcome Dosunmu and his electric ability on the court into the fold. They have been trying to find a cornerstone player after missing the NCAA tournament each of the past four seasons.

New head coach Brad Underwood needed to make a splash, especially with the rest of the Big Ten taking a step back last season. There's still work to be done before Illinois is consistently competing for conference titles and high seeds in the NCAA tournament, but this is a huge step in the right direction.

Dosunmu gets to stay close to home and has the potential to be a huge star at Illinois given his connection to the state. His ability to score with the basketball and distribute the ball around to his teammates will be a huge boost to the offense.

